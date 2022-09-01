Charlie Creek Solar Farm Brings Duke Energy Commitment in Florida to 700 MW

With the completion of a new 74.9 MW solar facility in Hardee County, Duke Energy has reached a significant milestone: it has delivered on its commitment to provide 700 MW of clean energy to Florida customers. The Charlie Creek Solar Power Plant is the last of 10 solar sites that are part of the company’s multiyear plan on file with the Florida Public Service Commission to deliver 700 MW of solar generation from 2018 through 2022.

“We are delivering on our promise to build a cleaner, brighter energy future for our customers,” says Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida’s state president. “By 2024, we plan to provide 1,500 MW of solar generation as part of our ongoing strategy to offer cleaner, smarter energy solutions that will benefit all Florida customers.”

All 10 solar facilities are located throughout Florida, as far south as Highlands County and as far north as Hamilton County. The 10 solar power plants under this commitment include: Hamilton (completed December 2018) in Hamilton County, Trenton (completed December 2019) in Gilchrist County, Columbia (completed March 2020) in Columbia County, DeBary (completed June 2020) in Volusia County, Twin Rivers (completed March 2021) in Hamilton County, Santa Fe (completed March 2021) in Columbia County, Duette (completed November 2021) in Manatee County, Lake Placid (completed December 2021) in Highlands County, Sandy Creek (completed May 2022) in Bay County, and Charlie Creek (completed August 2022) in Hardee County.

With a combined investment of more than $2 billion, Duke Energy Florida’s solar generation portfolio will include 25 grid-tied solar power plants, which will benefit all Florida customers and will provide about 1,500 MW of emission-free generation from approximately 5 million solar panels by 2024.