CHINT Supplying 122 MW of Bi-Facial Modules to Atlas

CHINT Solar/Astronergy has signed a new contract with solar energy provider Atlas Renewable Energy to supply 122 MW of bi-facial PV modules to one of its projects in Chile next year.

CHINT Solar/Astronergy’s bi-facial modules generate over 400 W per panel, which will allow Atlas Renewable Energy to significantly increase its project’s power generation capacity and efficiency compared to the generation provided by standard solar panels.

“The deal is a great milestone for CHINT and Atlas Renewable Energy. Atlas is a key customer to CHINT, as it has an excellent track record and proven expertise in driving solar project development and innovation and has the second largest solar asset base in Latin America. We will put more effort in the R&D of solar cells and modules to provide better products and services to our partners,” says Dr. Lu Chuan, CEO of CHINT Solar

“We’re excited to deploy CHINT Solar’s bi-facial panels in one of our projects, bringing enhanced solar PV technology to Chile and Latin America,” says Carlos Barrera, CEO and co-founder of Atlas Renewable Energy. “This decision goes hand in hand with Atlas Renewable Energy’s strong competitive advantage in technology innovation, as well as our interest to partner with great companies in our industry. We actively seek to stay ahead of the curve, as we continue our mission to deliver low-cost, clean energy to Latin America.”