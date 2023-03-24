CHINT Wins Bid for Brazil Vista Alegre PV Station

Recently, CHINT Astronergy won the bid for a 902 MW Vista Alegre photovoltaic power plant project of Atlas Renewable Energy in Brazil, and will supply 454 MW of ASTRO N modules.

The ASTRO N series modules are the latest products of CHINT Astronergy’s focus on the development trend of N-type TOPCon cell technology. Since its release in April 2022, the product has left footprints across the globe. The Vista Alegre photovoltaic project is located in the state of Minas Geras in southeastern Brazil, which has the most cities in Brazil and a high energy consumption.

Brazil has an average annual sunshine duration of over 3,000 hours, and 80% of its territory is in tropical regions. The hot climate is highly compatible with the ASTRO N series photovoltaic modules.

The ASTRO N series modules are based on N-type TOPCon cell technology, combining multiple technologies such as N-type large silicon wafers, high-reliability packaging, super non-destructive laser cutting, multi-busbar and half-cell design, and optimized frames and double-layer high-transparency glass with a module efficiency of up to 22%.

In addition to higher efficiency and power, the ASTRO N series modules also have a lower temperature coefficient than other modules. This means that for every degree increase in temperature, compared with conventional PERC modules, the power loss of ASTRO N decreases by 0.06%, which will bring higher power generation efficiency in high-temperature environments.

The Vista Alegre project is the tenth large-scale power station project that CHINT Astronergy has collaborated on with Atlas.