Civic Renewables Acquires Florida Power Management

Civic Renewables has acquired Florida Power Management (FPM) and will act as its parent company, integrating FPM into its business.

The acquisition is Civic’s third since the company launched earlier this year. It is backed by GEF Capital, a private equity firm focused on climate change and pollution mitigation.

“Acquiring Florida Power Management aligns perfectly with our mission to empower local solar businesses,” says Leon Keshishian, founder and CEO of Civic Renewables.

“FPM’s dedication to delivering high-quality solar installations in Florida strengthens our vision of supporting regional expertise and accelerating solar adoption across the nation. With the backing of GEF Capital, we’re excited to integrate FPM into the Civic Renewables family and continue building a sustainable business model that helps local solar thrive.”