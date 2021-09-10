Clēnera, Hoosier Energy Sign Power Purchase Agreement

Hoosier Energy and Clēnera have signed power purchase agreement (PPA) between Hoosier Energy and Clēnera’s affiliate, Rustic Hills Solar LLC. The Rustic Hills Solar PPA has a 20-year contract term and is Hoosier Energy’s first PPA with Clēnera, a developer of large-scale solar and storage projects, and a subsidiary of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd.

Hoosier Energy, a nonprofit generation and transmission cooperative, provides electric power and services to 18 nonprofit electric distribution cooperative owners throughout central and southern Indiana and southeastern Illinois. The 18 cooperative members serve more than 760,000 consumers.

“This collaboration continues our transition of Hoosier Energy’s resource portfolio to a much higher percentage of renewable sources,” says Donna Walker, Hoosier’s president and CEO. “The solar energy developed at Rustic Hills will serve thousands of Hoosiers while continuing to reduce our carbon footprint, benefiting the environment, Hoosier Energy members and all of their member-consumers.”

Rustic Hills Solar will occupy approximately 640 acres of private land in Warrick County in Indiana, with construction expected to begin upon receipt of necessary authorization and permits. It is estimated that the project will be commercially operational by the end of 2023. The Rustic Hills Solar facility is anticipated to deliver 120 MW DC of energy to Hoosier Energy’s members.

“We thank Hoosier Energy for partnering with Clēnera to procure clean energy from Rustic Hills Solar,” states Jared McKee, vice president of business development at Clēnera. “We look forward to the successful completion of this solar project and promoting sustainable environmental and economic stewardship with our partner Hoosier Energy in the state of Indiana.”