Comcast Completes Rooftop Solar Installation at Washington, D.C. Facility

Comcast, a global media and technology company, says it has completed a 760-panel rooftop solar installation at its multi-purpose facility at 900 Michigan Ave NE, Washington, D.C.

Comcast worked with multi-state solar integrator Maicom LLC to install the array. By installing the solar panels on the existing building, Comcast was able to reduce construction materials needed and further reduce the environmental impact.

“Our commitment to innovation stems further than our products and services and into our commitment to implement sustainable resources for our employees and our communities,” says Mary McLaughlin, senior vice president of Comcast’s Beltway Region.

Prior to the installation, Comcast installed an electric vehicle charging station for employees at the Michigan Ave. facility and converted its lighting to LED, as it has done to the lighting at more than 30 additional sites throughout the area. This holistic approach to energy management delivers increased efficiency that eliminates more than 200,000 kWh of energy usage annually.

Photo: Comcast’s rooftop solar installation