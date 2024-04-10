ComEd Announces Northern Illinois Substation Expansion Project

ComEd is planning an expansion of its 345 kV Elmhurst, Ill. transmission substation, with construction currently underway and an expected completion date by the end of next year.

“ComEd is proud to maintain and grow the most reliable grid in the country, which requires proactive planning to meet the future power needs of our customers,” says Mark Baranek, senior vice president technical services at ComEd. “Investments like the expansion of the Elmhurst substation will ensure the grid is primed to support local business growth for many years to come.”

Engineering and design for this $93 million project began last year. Construction of this substation is being completed by a local firm, Ruiz Construction Systems.