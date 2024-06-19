ComEd Distributes 1 GW of Solar

ComEd has interconnected 1 GW of distributed energy resources (DER) capacity to its grid.

The 59,000 DER on the ComEd smart grid include 1,582 commercial systems, 118 community solar farms, 23 industrial and two utility scale projects, the company says.

“Achieving the 1 GW milestone for DER reflects progress with the adoption of distributed energy resources and our commitment to helping residential, commercial and industrial customers take full advantage of the benefits of solar energy,” says Scott Vogt, vice president of strategy and energy policy at ComEd.

“With available state and federal incentives, this is a great time to go solar, and we are here to help customers every step of the way.”

Photo Source