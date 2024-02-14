Comstock Metals Receives Panel, PV Processing Permit

Comstock’s Metals Corporation has received conditional approval from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection – Bureau of Sustainable Materials Management (NDEP-BSMM) for the processing of waste solar panels and PVs in its new materials recovery facility located in Silver Springs.

The company now has the required permits to complete the installation of process equipment, and to test, commission and startup the material recovery facility. This includes technologies for crushing, conditioning, extracting and recycling metal concentrates from PVs. Comstock Metals has also begun accepting receipt of materials for processing.

“We appreciate BSMM’s efforts in issuing our final permit and enabling the first Nevada-based, zero-landfill, end-of-life solar panel solution serving this broad region,” says Dr. Fortunato Villamagna, Comstock Metals Corporation president. “We have begun receiving waste panels into our facility and have commenced commissioning activities. We are seeing larger than initially expected customer inquiries as waste panels are becoming rapidly available from many different sources and accelerating our ramp up efforts.”