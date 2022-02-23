ConnectDER Offers Solar Collar for Residential Customers in Nebraska

ConnectDER, a company that enables utilities and homeowners to expand access to distributed energy resources (DERs), is launching availability of its Solar Collar for new residential solar installations in Nebraska.

ConnectDER’s simple, affordable meter collar can now be used in solar installations throughout Nebraska Public Power and Omaha Public Power District areas. The ConnectDER Solar Collar is a UL-Listed meter collar that enables rapid interconnection of grid-ready residential PV systems.

“Nebraskans deserve simple, low-cost solar energy,” says ConnectDER CEO Whit Fulton. “They’ll be joining us in building a future where clean distributed energy resources are a core component of a robust, reliable electric power system. Utilizing our Solar Collars will reduce the cost of installation, make interconnection safer, and enable more distributed clean energy resources on the grid.”