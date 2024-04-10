Construction Begins at Avangrid California Camino Solar Project

Avangrid says construction has commenced at its 57 MW Camino Solar Project in Kern County, Calif.

“It is always exciting to see another important renewable energy project break ground,” says Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “With this major milestone, we are one step closer to delivering clean solar energy in California to go along with our six wind energy facilities in the state. This is yet another example of our commitment to developing projects that create jobs, support the local community, and accelerate the clean energy transition.”

The site is adjacent to Avangrid’s 189 MW Manzana Wind Farm, which reached commercial operation in 2012, and is slated to include 105,000 solar panels. It is located on a combination of private land and more than 200 acres of public lands managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.