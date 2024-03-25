Consumers Energy, Muskegon County Jointly Launch Muskegon Solar Energy Center

Consumers Energy and the Muskegon County Resource Recovery Center have partnered to develop the company’s first large-scale solar project, the 250 MW Muskegon Solar Energy Center, set to begin construction next month and be fully operational in 2026.

“Consumers Energy has some of the most aggressive clean energy goals in the nation and projects like this are a critical part of achieving those goals,” says David Hicks, Consumers Energy vice president of clean energy development.

“Partnering with an organization like the Muskegon County Resource Recovery Center, with its long history of service to the county, combined with the benefits of solar energy and the revenues this agreement can provide, is truly a win-win for all parties.”

The project will use approximately 1,900 acres of land within the Resource Recovery Center’s footprint, in partnership with Moorland Township. Consumers will own and operate the project while leasing the property beneath it.