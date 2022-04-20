Consumers Energy’s Sets Agreement to Switch Electric Generation to Cleaner Energy

Consumers Energy and key stakeholders throughout Michigan have agreed on a settlement related to the company’s Clean Energy Plan, a sweeping proposal to stop using coal as a fuel source for electric generation by 2025. The agreement, which requires regulatory approval, includes a broad coalition of customer groups, environmental organizations, the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) staff, energy industry representatives and the Michigan Attorney General. It provides a 20-year blueprint to meet Michigan’s energy needs while protecting the environment for future generations.

“This is a historic commitment to lead the clean energy transformation and create a brighter future for our state,” says Garrick Rochow, president and CEO of Consumers Energy. “A diverse set of stakeholders came together to endorse a Clean Energy Plan that will provide reliable and affordable energy to customers for decades to come while protecting the environment.”

Consumers Energy updated its original 2018 Clean Energy Plan by including the pledge to accelerate the elimination of coal to 2025, among other benefits to customers and environment in its 2021 Clean Energy Plan, filed with the MPSC last June. The settlement agreement supporting Consumers Energy’s plan comes after more than a year of listening to key stakeholders’ ideas and input. The next step in the process is for the MPSC to review the settlement agreement.

The settlement includes continuing the rapid transition to clean, renewable sources by adding nearly 8,000 MW of solar power by 2040 ensuring 60% of its capacity comes from clean sources.

“Reaching consensus on this Clean Energy Plan moves Michigan toward a cleaner, more reliable energy future while caring for our co-workers and communities impacted,” Rochow adds. “We’re grateful for the thoughtful, positive contributions of all stakeholders throughout this process and look forward to the MPSC’s decision on our plan.”