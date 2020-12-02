CPS Energy Issues RFP Seeking Solar, Energy Storage

CPS Energy, a municipally-owned, fully-integrated electric and gas utility, has formally launched a request for proposal (RFP) seeking to add up to 900 MW of solar, 50 MW of energy storage and 500 MW of firming capacity as part of the utility’s new FlexPOWER Bundle initiative.

The FlexPOWER Bundle is part of CPS Energy’s Flexible Path and is designed to replace some aging generation capacity and introduce new technologies as firming capacity to provide around-the-clock energy reliability for its San Antonio customers. The FlexPOWER Bundle is part of CPS Energy’s continued commitment to helping Greater San Antonio reach net-zero-emissions by 2050 – or sooner.

“With global attention on CPS Energy and our push to expand a resilient portfolio of power generation, our publicly owned utility is poised to become a pioneer in utility-scale resiliency in the world,” says San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “I am proud of what this organization is doing to ensure it continues to be a reliable, affordable and innovative energy provider that San Antonians have come to expect.”

The RFP seeks both large and small options for solar, energy storage and technologies that provide reliability, with responses expected from large, well-known firms to local businesses. Additionally, community solar and storage are also welcome technologies, so everyone from large renewable providers to residential customers have an opportunity to participate – directly or indirectly.

This RFP follows a global request for information (RFI) that closed at the end of August. It was issued in 10 languages and CPS Energy received nearly 200 responses from energy providers around the world. Responses included information and ideas on new and clean technologies and solutions that could become a part of the FlexPOWER Bundle. CPS Energy used the information obtained from the RFI process to enhance its new RFP, which has been designed to help San Antonio lean into its next solid steps toward a cleaner, more resilient energy grid.

As part of the same August RFI process, CPS Energy also asked for information about solutions for the next phase of its successful energy efficiency and conservation program, called the Save for Tomorrow Energy Plan (STEP). In January 2021, CPS Energy will release another global RFP for FlexSTEP that will again be designed to increase direct customer participation and raise their satisfaction.

