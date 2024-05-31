CPUC Expands Existing, Launches New Community Solar Programs

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is slated to expand its existing community solar programs, as well as launch a new one, in order to receive funding that includes the Solar For All grant awarded to California by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The decision doubles the Disadvantaged Community Green Tariff Program capacity to 144 MW from 60 MW, as well as broadened the geographic boundaries of a disadvantaged community.

It also modified the program’s design to allow customers of any income level, as well as commercial customers, to subscribe to a pool of community solar projects without cross-subsidies from other customers.

The decision also launches a new community solar program allowing customers to subscribe to a singular solar project.

