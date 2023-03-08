Cross Country Infrastructure Services Debuts New Construction Equipment

Cross Country Infrastructure Services, a provider of equipment rentals and supplies for renewable energy construction projects, has debuted the ALLU Blue Transformer Series Padding Bucket.

Along with the SCAIP Pile-Driver and the Padding Machine, this equipment aims to increase productivity and reduce costs for solar and wind farm construction projects.

The Cross Country ALLU Blue Transformer Series (TS) Padding Buckets process materials on site and are available in ½” or 12 mm sizing.

This equipment complements the company’s SCAIP Padding Machines that process materials to project specifications, further reducing the need for manual labor, increasing productivity and reducing project costs, says the company.

Cross Country’s fully automated SCAIP SDR-108 Pile Driver Machines are designed to drive beams in excess of 20 feet into the ground efficiently and accurately. The machine also includes a 100-gallon fuel tank, along with a GPS system that allows accurate placement without the use of forward survey, string lines, plumb bobs or lasers.