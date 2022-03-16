Cypress Creek Places Order for 300 MW of Maxeon’s Performance Solar Panels

Cypress Creek Renewables (CCR) has placed multi-year order for approximately 315 MW of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s high-efficiency shingled bifacial Performance line solar modules to power multiple solar projects in both Washington and Texas. This new order follows an earlier purchase by CCR of 48 MW of Maxeon’s Performance line modules.

“Cypress Creek Renewables is excited to be working with Maxeon Solar Technologies to fulfill this mission as we move forward with further development opportunities,” says Sarah Slusser, CEO at Cypress Creek. “Having a solid module partner at this time with a strong manufacturing presence provides our organization with the comfort needed to turn our focus to a seamless project execution strategy.”

CCR’s power plant projects will be supplied from Maxeon’s recently expanded Performance line module capacity designed to serve the U.S. solar power plant market with high-efficiency bifacial products that optimize customer levelized cost of energy (LCOE).

“We believe that the U.S. solar market is poised for continued strong growth,” says Jeff Waters, CEO at Maxeon Solar Technologies. “This deal validates Maxeon’s strong position as a major module supplier into the large and growing U.S. utility scale market. We are pleased to be further strengthening our relationship with key strategic partners like Cypress Creek Renewables and we look forward to continuing help power their growth in the United States.”