Cypress Creek Renewables Selects Maxeon for Domestic Utility-Scale Projects

Maxeon Solar Technologies’ PV panels have been chosen by Cypress Creek Renewables for installation at power plant projects in the U.S.

Commercial operation for Cypress Creek’s hybrid facility, Zier, in Brackettville, Texas, commenced in May with 208 MW of photovoltaic capacity provided by 383,000 Maxeon Performance line solar panels.

The success of the collaboration resulted in Maxeon providing modules for additional Cypress Creek projects across the country.

“Reliable, renewable energy is increasingly critical for communities, businesses and organizations across the U.S., and Maxeon is pleased to partner with power producers like Cypress Creek who are leading the way toward a future of clean energy,” says Jason Espersen, Maxeon VP and GM, Utilities and Power Plants.

“Maxeon has become the solar panel producer of choice for utility and power plant developers due to our successful track record of providing the optimal balance of price and performance, our supply chain structure, differentiated products, and our exceptional ESG profile as one of the world’s most sustainable corporations.”