Dominion Energy Virginia Issues RFP for Distributed Solar Projects

Dominion Energy Virginia has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for distributed solar projects to help meet renewable energy goals set forth by the company and the state.

The RFP is soliciting bids for development assets for new distributed solar generation facilities or mechanically complete solar facilities under asset purchase agreements. The RFP is also seeking power purchase agreement bids where the company will enter into an agreement for the energy, capacity, ancillary services and environmental attributes including renewable energy certificates from the facility. The new facilities must be no larger than 3 MW AC in capacity, located in the Dominion Energy Virginia service area and commercially operational by the end of 2022 to be considered.

The RFP outlines the exact proposal requirements, including the power and asset purchase agreement terms as well as the price and non-price evaluation criteria. Among several criteria, the company will favorably consider each proposal’s use of labor, materials and other resources within Virginia and from Virginia businesses.

Notices of intent to bid and confidentiality agreements are due by Oct. 30, with final asset purchase and power purchase proposals due Jan. 8, 2021, and March 1, 2021, respectively.

Solar generation is a vital part of Dominion Energy’s clean energy strategy to meet standards outlined in the Virginia Clean Economy Act and to achieve the company’s net-zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions commitment by 2050. This RFP will help the company continue to add additional renewable energy resources in order to meet those goals.

Developers seeking more information on the competitive bidding process and the RFP submittal documents, click here.

Photo: Dominion Energy’s Our Promise web page