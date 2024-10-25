DTE Energy Begins Operating Sauk Solar

DTE Energy’s largest solar project, the 150 MW Sauk Solar park, is now operational.

Located in central Michigan’s Branch County, the project comprises 347,000 solar panels and is three times the size of DTE’s second largest solar park in Lapeer.

It is also the first of six new solar parks to come online as DTE continues to build renewable energy projects through its CleanVision MIGreenPower program. Sauk Solar, and the other five parks under construction, are funded by customers who are voluntarily enrolled in MIGreenPower.

“As our largest solar park yet, Sauk Solar is a major accomplishment for DTE and all the teams that made it happen – but it’s also the first in a series of new solar developments that will have a major impact on the state of Michigan as a whole,” says Matt Paul, president and chief operating officer, DTE Electric.

“Building out these parks is not only a critical step in ending our use of coal by 2032, but it will also help us meet our sustainability goals and deliver the clean, Michigan-made renewable energy our customers want. We thank the leaders and residents of Union Township, Branch County and Union City for helping make the new park a reality, so together we can strengthen local economies and build a cleaner energy future for generations to come.”