DTE Energy Breaks Ground on Three Solar Parks

DTE Energy has broken ground on three solar parks in the last four months, with the Fish Creek and Mission Road solar parks, located in mid-Michigan, and the Little Trout Solar Park, located in northern Michigan, funded by customers enrolled in the company’s CleanVision MIGreenPower program.

Three other solar parks funded through MIGreenPower are currently under construction. All six developments are expected to add 800 MW to DTE’s renewable portfolio.

“It’s an exciting time for DTE’s clean energy journey as we continue to make industry-leading advancements in our renewable energy portfolio and overall sustainability goals,” says Joe Musallam, vice president, renewable energy development, DTE Energy.

“We’ll continue to build on this momentum with additional renewable energy developments in the coming years, so we not only meet Michigan’s aggressive renewable energy standard but also deliver on our commitment to a cleaner future for our customers, our communities and our state.”