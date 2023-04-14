Duke Energy Adds to Community Solar Portfolio in Florida

Duke Energy has completed two solar projects in Alachua and Suwannee counties in Florida, the latest sites in the company’s community solar program portfolio, Clean Energy Connection.

The High Springs Renewable Energy Center is built on 700 acres in Alachua County. The 74.9 MW facility consists of approximately 216,000 single-axis tracking solar panels. The Hildreth Renewable Energy Center is built on 635 acres in Suwannee County. Also 74.9 MW, this facility consists of approximately 220,000 single-axis tracking panels.

With a combined investment of over $2 billion, Duke Energy Florida’s solar generation portfolio will include 25 grid-tied solar power plants that will benefit all of the company’s 1.9 million Florida customers. These projects will provide about 1,500 MW of generation using approximately 5 million solar panels by 2024.

“The company is well on its way to meeting a major milestone by placing its 21st solar project in operation by the end of this year, delivering on our customer commitment to provide reliable, affordable, clean energy,” says Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “These investments allow Florida customers to enjoy renewable energy, while also providing cost savings by reducing fuel use.”

Through the Clean Energy Connection program, Duke Energy Florida customers can subscribe to solar power and earn credits toward their electricity bills without having to install or maintain their own equipment.