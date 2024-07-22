Duke Energy North Carolina Pilot Program Enrollment Reaches 1,300 Customers

Duke Energy has enrolled more than 1,300 North Carolina customers in its PowerPair pilot, a one-time incentive-based program designed to help make home solar plus BESS more affordable.

Approved by the North Carolina Utilities Commission in January and launched in May, the pilot program offers up to $9,000 in incentives for residential customers installing a new solar plus BESS. The total incentive is based on the approved capacity of the solar array and battery installed.

“North Carolina already ranks fourth in the nation for overall solar power with approximately 45,000 Duke Energy customers generating about 350 MW through solar panels,” says Meghan Dewey, vice president of products and services for Duke Energy.

“PowerPair is a valuable solution for our customers ready to invest in solar plus storage for their homes. It is one of several ways we’re helping our customers save energy and money, while continuing to explore new ways to help manage low carbon grids of the future.”