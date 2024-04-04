Duke Energy to Implement Program Pairing Home Solar with BESS

Duke Energy is implementing PowerPair, a one-time, incentive-based pilot program for installing home solar generation with BESS in its Carolinas and Progress service areas in North Carolina.

The program is designed to help make home solar plus battery systems more affordable for customers by offering up to $9,000 in incentives. Total incentive is based on the type of solar array and battery installed.

“PowerPair gives Duke Energy an added tool to provide more reliability to solar energy which in turn benefits all customers as North Carolina grows in population,” says Lon Huber, Duke Energy senior vice president, Pricing and Customer Solutions. “And by participating, customers are helping to support the state’s clean energy goals.”

The company received approval from the North Carolinas Utility Commission for the program in January.