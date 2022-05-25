Duke Energy Works with N.C. Solar Installers on Gradual Net Metering Transition

Duke Energy has reached an agreement with solar installers in North Carolina to provide a gradual transition option from existing net metering programs for eligible customers while creating additional future benefits for all of Duke Energy’s customers.

The compromise solution reached represents a collaborative effort to account for a broad range of interests. This bridge rate will create an orderly transition option for customers and support the business efforts of the solar installer community.

“As for the Proposed Bridge Rate, it would be offered as a limited alternative to the time-of-use tariffs proposed in the Companies’ Application,” the filing reads. “This alternative rate option would be open to existing and eligible new customers who apply for this option through December 31, 2026, subject to annual capacity caps. Customers electing to take service on the Proposed Bridge Rate may do so for up to 15 years, subject to certain limitations outlined in the Stipulation.

“The Proposed Bridge Rate includes monthly netting at the applicable avoided cost rate and includes the same monthly minimum bill (MMB) and non-bypassable charge that are included within the NEM tariffs proposed in the Companies’ Application,” the stipulation continues. “However, the Proposed Bridge Rate does not include a grid access fee or mandatory time-of-use rates. The following customers would be exempted from the MMB under the Proposed Bridge Rate: Homes specifically built for low-income and vulnerable customers (e.g., Habitat for Humanity), LIHEAP recipients, and CIP recipients. The Stipulation includes additional provisions that aim to create benefits to all customers above and beyond the alternative NEM rates outlined above – ranging from additional consumer protection measures to collaboration on the valuation of distributed energy resources.

“Taken as a whole, the Stipulation provides a gradual transition option from the existing NEM programs for eligible customers, while creating additional future benefits for all of the Companies’ customers,” the filing concludes. “The compromise solution reached by the Stipulating Parties represents a collaborative effort to account for a broad range of interests, while also adhering to the NEM directives and timelines within House Bill 589. The Stipulating Parties are encouraged by this progress and look forward to collaborating on these matters going forward.”

Read the full stipulation here.