DuPont, Desun Unveil Flexible Solar Panels at Intersolar Europe 2024

DuPont and Desun Energy launched flexible solar panels featuring DuPont Tedlar frontsheet at Intersolar Europe 2024.

“As a strategic partner of Desun, we’re very thrilled to work with Desun and launch Tedlar frontsheet to the photovoltaic industry at Intersolar Europe,” says Ryan Peng, global business director of DuPont Tedlar.

“With the increasing need for flexible solar panels targeting consumer applications, Tedlar frontsheet can be found in a variety of flexible solar panel applications including mobile charging, portable applications and attached applications. The unique properties make it an ideal solution for the protective frontsheet of flexible solar panels.”

The company says the frontsheet combines mechanical toughness, abrasion resistance, outdoor stability and light transmittance.