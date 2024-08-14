EagleView, Aurora Solar Launch Home Modeling Software Platform for Installation Design

EagleView and Aurora Solar have integrated the EagleView Powered 3D modeling technology into the Aurora Solar Platform, with the aim of improving design accuracy and project timeline delivery for home installation.

“We understand that improvements in cost and trust are essential to the growth and healthy functioning of the solar industry,” says Piers Dormeyer, CEO of EagleView.

“We know we can help solve this challenge because we’re in our third decade doing the exact same thing in roofing and insurance.”