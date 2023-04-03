EDF Renewables, Indiana Michigan Power Collaborate on Solar Projects

EDF Renewables North America says it reached two agreements with Indiana Michigan Power (I&M), a subsidiary of American Electric Power, by which I&M will add 554 MW DC (425 MW AC) of solar energy to its clean energy mix.

I&M will purchase the 236 MW DC (180 MW AC) output from Sculpin Solar under a 30-year power purchase agreement, and will purchase 100% of the equity interests (318 MW DC or 245 MW AC) in Lake Trout Solar following the completion of construction activities.

“We are very pleased to partner with I&M and to contribute to its goal of delivering carbon-free energy to its customers,” says Eric Spigelman, senior director, origination and power marketing at EDF Renewables. “Indiana and its farmers are taking the lead to decarbonize the energy sector, while also revitalizing the local economy with jobs, vendor contracts, taxes and lease payments.”

Combined, these two projects are expected to generate approximately 880,000 MWh of clean energy annually. This is equivalent to avoiding over 624,000 metric tons of carbon emissions annually which represents the greenhouse gas emissions from over 135,000 passenger vehicles driven over the course of one year.