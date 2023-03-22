EDF Renewables to Provide Energy to Southern California Public Power Authority 

EDF Renewables North America has signed a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA) for the energy and renewable attributes related to the 117 MW AC /148 MW DC Sapphire Solar project.

Sapphire Solar will begin delivery of carbon-free electricity to SCPPA’s participating members, Anaheim, Pasadena and Vernon, by December 31, 2026. In addition to solar production, SCPPA reserves the option to a 59 MW AC, 4-hour battery energy storage system.

Sapphire Solar expects to create approximately 250 jobs during the construction phase with more than $253 million generated in tax revenue over the operating life for taxing entities. Sapphire Solar will generate clean energy while minimizing impacts to wildlife, habitat and other environmental resources.

“This project will help our participating SCPPA Members meet and exceed renewable energy and resource adequacy requirements, while at the same time minimizing costs and maintaining reliability,” says Michael Webster, executive director of SCPPA.

In addition to its economic benefits for Riverside County, the project is expected to generate 375,800 MWh of clean energy annually, enough to meet the consumption of over 58,000 homes. This is equivalent to avoiding over 266,000 metric tons of carbon emissions annually, which represents the greenhouse gas emissions from over 57,000 passenger vehicles driven over the course of one year.