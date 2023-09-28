Eighth Round of Grid Modernization Grants Delivers Nearly $170 Million

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is awarding a combined total of $167.7 million to 11 states, 20 tribal nations and two territories in the eighth round of funding Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants.

Supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and administered by DOE’s Grid Deployment Office, the grants will help modernize the electric grid to reduce the impacts of climate-driven extreme weather and natural disasters while ensuring the reliability of the power sector.

The Investing in America agenda has awarded a total of more than $748 million so far to participating states and tribal entities, providing clean electricity, decreasing energy costs and keeping the lights on for millions of Americans across the country.

As part of the application process, states, territories and tribes were asked to provide their overall goals for grant implementation. Some examples from this most recent cohort include:

Arizona will improve the reliability and resilience of the electric grid to reduce the frequency and duration of power interruptions, especially in areas that are being disproportionately affected. Grant funds will also be used to advance resilience investment projects that promote microgrids; implement advanced control sensor technologies; advance grid- and pole-hardening projects and underground existing power lines in communities across the state. (Amount: $13 million)

Florida will strengthen labor standards and protections for the workforce that is responsible for implementing grid reliability and resilience projects. Funds will also be used to reduce the energy burden and costs that customers in disadvantaged communities experience due to inadequate electric grid infrastructure. (Amount: $30 million)

New Hampshire will invest in disadvantaged communities to reduce the frequency and duration of disruptive events while advancing projects that go beyond current resilience planning. New Hampshire is also committed to leveraging their existing workforce while providing additional development and training opportunities. (Amount: $7 million)

U.S. Virgin Islands will implement sustainable solutions by developing a skilled workforce within the Virgin Islands that is equipped to operate and maintain various grid modernization and resilience efforts. Funds will be used to increase energy resiliency closer to the point of demand through the increase in utility managed distributed energy resources in order to diversify methods of improving resiliency especially at the vulnerable ends of the distribution network. (Amount: $2 million)

A full list of recipients of the eighth cohort, as well as highlights on how they intend to deploy their funds is available here.

Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grant recipients are being announced on a rolling basis as applications are received. Applications for the fiscal year FY 2022 and FY 2023 are now closed.

Photo by Brett Sayles