El Paso Electric Expands its Texas Community Solar Program

El Paso Electric (EPE) has started construction on a 10 MW facility as part of the company’s second Texas Community Solar program expansion.

Along with a reduced monthly charge for current subscribers, the expanded program will provide a discount to income-qualified state residential customers, says the company, adding that the new facility is expected to be operational by the end of this year.

EPE selected EDF Renewables to construct a total of 18,930 panels across the 70 acre solar facility in San Elizario, Texas.

“The success of our existing Texas Community Solar program shows us that our customers want access to renewable energy in an effortless way,” says EPE’s Jessica Christianson. “After the first expansion of the program in 2018, we began to develop the framework for greater capacity additions. We are excited to grow our community solar generation with this installation in San Elizario and reduce the cost of the program for all subscribers.”

The Texas Community Solar Program has been fully subscribed since 2017 and a reserve list is available for residential and commercial customers in the service territory who do not have rooftop panels.