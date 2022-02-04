El Paso Electric Issues Additional RFP for Texas Community Solar Program

El Paso Electric (EPE) has released a request for proposal (RFP) for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for a 10 MW utility-scale solar generating facility coupled with an optional 3 MW battery energy storage system.

This RFP is for the expansion of EPE’s existing, fully subscribed, Texas Community Solar Program. This project will be the second expansion of the company’s Community Solar program since its initial launch in April 2017 – EPE’s first voluntary green energy option for customers. All proposals are due by April 4, 2022.

Proposals submitted may be sited within EPE’s Texas or New Mexico service region, but preference will be given to those sited in Texas. EPE will evaluate all proposals taking into consideration overall EPC costs and bidder experience among other items detailed in the RFP. Prospective applicants must submit a Letter of Intent no later than February 22, 2022.