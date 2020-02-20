EMC, Corning Enter Agreement for Perovskite PV Panels

Energy Materials Corp. (EMC), a global company that specializes in high-speed manufacturing of solar panels, says it has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) with Corning Inc.

Working together, the companies are focused on bringing low-cost, high-performance perovskite solar photovoltaic panels and products to market.

The JDA focuses both companies’ respective capabilities using Corning’s flexible Willow Glass as the printing substrate in EMC’s proprietary printing process.

“Today’s solar panels require efficiency and long life. Corning Willow Glass greatly expands the process window for manufacturing high-performance perovskite solar modules using high-speed, roll-to-roll printing, while providing an encapsulation barrier that improves product life,” says Stephan DeLuca, CEO of EMC.

Roll-to-roll processable flexible Willow Glass is a uniquely tailored substrate for printed perovskite-based photovoltaic panels because of thermo-mechanical stability, optical clarity, surface quality and excellent barrier property, notes the company.

Photo: EMC’s proprietary PV printing process