Energy Toolbase Partners with Solesca for C&I, Community-Scale Projects

Solesca has joined the Energy Toolbase ETB Developer platform for solar design services, offering design solutions for C&I and community-scale solar projects.

ETB Developer, which analyzes solar and storage projects, aims to present the economics of these projects, particularly in the C&I sector. Solesca is a design experience using energy simulations, powered by NREL’s SAM model, that hopes to help developers accelerate project timelines and improve team collaboration.

“Our priority is to continuously develop and release new features that make the modeling process on ETB Developer more intuitive and seamless,” says Brooke Morales, product manager of ETB Developer at Energy Toolbase.

“Partnering with Solesca to deliver efficient layouts and energy estimations within the platform enhances our users’ experience and helps ensure more projects move forward to deployment.”

Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems.