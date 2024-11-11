Enphase Energy Unveils AI-Powered DIY Permitting Feature for Solargraf

Enphase Energy has released a do-it-yourself (DIY) permit plan feature on Solargraf, its cloud-based design, proposal and permitting software platform for solar installers in the United States.

The permitting feature uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate the solar and battery permitting process.

Regulations, varying requirements from different Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) and staying up to date with utility guidelines create a landscape that can be difficult to navigate, says the company. It adds that this permitting feature aims to help alleviate these pain points by simplifying and automating time-consuming aspects of the process.

“We are thrilled to enhance the capabilities of our Solargraf platform,” says Jayant Somani, senior vice president of the digital business unit at Enphase Energy.

“With more than 300 permit plans already generated across more than 50 AHJs, the new DIY permitting feature is proven to streamline the solar permitting process and empower installers to operate more efficiently, delivering exceptional service to homeowners.”