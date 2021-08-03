Enlight Acquires Clēnera Solar and Energy Storage Developer

Enlight Renewable Energy has achieved all required regulatory approvals to acquire a 90.1% share of Clēnera LLC’s holdings, a company in the field of initiation, development, construction and operation of solar energy and U.S. energy storage projects.

Clēnera’s development portfolio currently covers 20 states with approximately 50 large-scale solar projects in various stages of development with a capacity of 12 GWdc, including projects that combine energy storage of 5.5 GWh.

The acquisition consideration is comprised of initial payments of $158 million and performance-based installments of up to $232 million, payable until 2025, depending on the percentage of completion of the projects. The completion of the transaction significantly expands Enlight’s portfolio to 16.8 GWdc and 7.5 GWh energy storage.

“We are very proud to complete Clēnera’s acquisition according to the planned schedule and to quickly achieve all required regulatory approvals,” says Gilad Yavetz, CEO of Enlight. “We believe that the combination of the core capabilities, the experience, the track record and the portfolio of both companies, will generate a leading global renewable energy entity.”