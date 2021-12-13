Enphase Energy Debuts Enphase Installer Network in Mexico

Enphase Energy Inc. has launched Enphase Installer Network (EIN) in Mexico. The EIN is a network designed to help installers grow their business with a range of digital tools and benefits.

EIN members can take advantage of access to an advanced digital platform that delivers sales leads and self-service tools, as well as metrics and analytics that can be leveraged to improve business efficiency and profits. Solar installers can qualify for EIN membership in one of three tiers, as Platinum, Gold or Silver Installers, based on meeting a range of performance qualifications including but not limited to homeowner satisfaction and the duration of their relationship with Enphase.

“We are pleased with the launch of our EIN in Mexico as the country is important to our international growth strategy,” says Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “The EIN is part of an ongoing initiative at Enphase to provide an outstanding experience for installers and homeowners. Our goal is to improve the bottom line for Enphase product installers and give them another reason to continue being enthusiastic evangelists of our products.”

“We install top-quality solar products with the highest standards of safety and reliability,” comments Roger Sherman, owner at Ecocentro Solar SA de CV, an Enphase Platinum installer. “We believe our participation in the EIN will help us uphold this quality of service as we work toward the shared goal of providing state-of-the-art equipment, monitoring and technical support to our customers in Mexico.”

As part of the ongoing digital transformation at Enphase, the EIN is backed by enhancements to the installer-facing functionality of the Enphase App. The digital components available to EIN members combine the power of analytics with business growth tools, customer support enhancements and services that can help installers deliver a customer experience over the long lifespan of Enphase solar systems. Homeowners in Mexico can locate an EIN installer in their area using the Find an Installer tool available on the Enphase website.

“Our highly-trained team of installers in Mexico is committed to a great customer experience by using the most innovative technologies,” adds Sebastian Ramirez, director at Vive Solar, an Enphase Gold installer. “We are proud to work with Enphase because of its emphasis on delivering a superior customer journey throughout the life of the project, including reliability, safety and a solid return on investment.”

“Enphase understands how the best homeowner experiences come from working as a team, and the EIN streamlines that entire process,” mentions Alfredo Beltran, CEO at Greenlux, an Enphase Silver installer. “I look forward to taking full advantage of the EIN’s tools and services to make our team even more efficient, which we believe will help us grow our business.”

Image: Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash