Enteligent Launches the SolarUp Rapid Shutdown Module

Enteligent, a solar products start-up, has launched the SolarUp Rapid Shutdown Module with power optimization.

Enteligent says its module-level power electronics (MLPE) product, the SolarUp Rapid Shutdown Module, delivers higher efficiency and greater output than any rapid shutdown or optimizer on the market. The SolarUp is competitively priced with other rapid shutdown (RSD) products but includes optimization as a standard feature. Ease of installation of the SolarUp is facilitated by Sunspec Certified RSD compatibility, notes the company.

“The MLPE market is in desperate need of innovation, and Enteligent is positioned to set a new standard for efficiency and performance in the industry,” says Sean Burke, CEO of Enteligent. “Our MLPE solutions improve the lives of installers by providing system-level interoperability and simplifying solar rooftop placement while maximizing generation. Because every panel is optimized at the cost of rapid shutdown alone, more panels can be installed on previously marginal roof space – a win-win which increases the sales opportunity for installers and provides more electricity for homeowners.”

The company has secured an early round of financing from Small World Group, a Bay Area-based venture capital firm that aims to fund and support sustainable companies.

The SolarUp is available for preorders and will be delivered in early September. Other products – including the SolarFirst EV Quick Charger – will ship in 2022.