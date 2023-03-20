Entergy Aims to Expand Renewable Power in Louisiana    

Entergy Louisiana has filed a request with its regulator, the Louisiana Public Service Commission, for approval to add an additional three gigawatts of solar power to its generation portfolio.

This is on top of the nearly 225 MW of solar power the company requested earlier this month. In that regulatory filing, Entergy Louisiana sought approval for approximately 175 MW from a facility in Iberville Parish and approximately 49 MW from what would become the Sterlington Solar Facility in Ouachita Parish.

Collectively, 3,225 MW of solar power are in the approval queue for potential construction, development and placement on the grid through agreements with Entergy Louisiana.

“Like never before, our state has the opportunity to retain businesses, support expansion projects, and attract new companies on a global scale, but it’s going to take meeting their operational and sustainability needs,” says Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “Our latest request for up to three gigawatts of renewable power, the largest such expansion request in state history, shows we’re serious about not only protecting the environment by reducing our carbon footprint, but also continuing to be a major driver of economic development.”



The individual resources that make up the three-gigawatt proposal would be constructed in Louisiana, meaning local communities and economies would benefit from job creation and additional tax revenues generated during construction of the facilities. In addition, further diversifying the company’s generation portfolio will help protect all customers from the volatility of natural gas prices and other factors outside of Entergy’s control.

Currently, Entergy Louisiana has approximately 280 MW of renewable resources, including the Capital Region Solar facility, which began delivering power to the grid in October 2020. Along with nuclear generation, nearly 25% of the company’s portfolio comes from carbon-free resources.