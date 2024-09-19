Commercial Operations Commence at Walnut Bend Solar

Commercial operations have commenced at Entergy Arkansas’ 100 MW Walnut Bend Solar Energy Center, located in Lee County, Ark.

The company acquired Walnut Bend from Invenergy, which led the development, engineering and construction of the facility.

“Walnut Bend will be a valuable addition to our generation fleet, which, in turn, complements our diverse mix of generation sources that have been powering life in Arkansas for more than 100 years,” says Laura Landreaux, Entergy Arkansas president and CEO.

“Our investments in these generation resources are a key part of keeping the rates our customers pay below the regional and national averages and enables us to provide reliable, affordable and sustainable service to our customers throughout the state.”

The facility utilizes bifacial solar panels and racking equipment that tracks the sun. It is the fourth solar resource Entergy Arkansas has placed into service.