Entergy Louisiana Solar Power Overtakes Coal Energy

Entergy Louisiana has announced that the company’s renewable power has surpassed coal in energy production for the first time.

According to the company, its renewable energy production totaled more than 1.1 million MWh, exceeding coal’s output of more than 900,000 MWh during the same period.

“This achievement reflects Entergy Louisiana’s unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation,” says Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “We are proud to lead the way in transitioning towards cleaner energy sources while continuing to deliver reliable and affordable power to our customers.”

The company says that it has approximately 230 MW of renewable resources, including the Capital Region Solar facility, which became operational in 2020.