Excelsior Energy Capital Enters Supply Agreement with Heliene for Domestic Panels

Excelsior Energy Capital has entered a multiyear agreement to acquire 2 GW of PV modules from Heliene, with the two companies expected to work closely as part of the agreement.

The modules supplied under the agreement are slated to primarily be produced at a Heliene factory in Mountain Iron, Minn., and at a new factory Heliene plans to build in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

“The Excelsior team is excited by the wide-ranging benefits of this new agreement, which materially derisks supply of PV modules for our projects and allows us to work collaboratively alongside an established industry player as they expand and innovate over time,” says Chris Frantz, partner at Excelsior.

A majority of the PV modules supplied by Heliene are slated to be produced in the U.S.