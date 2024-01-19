First Solar Purchases Future Ohio Distribution Site

First Solar has acquired a 1.2 million sq. ft. facility in Troy Township, Ohio, formerly known as Peloton Output Park, that is expected to be repurposed into the company’s new distribution center.

The center will serve the company’s three Ohio manufacturing facilities which had a combined annual nameplate capacity of approximately 6 GW of capacity at the end of 2023, says the company.

“As we prepare to expand our Ohio capacity by almost a gigawatt this year, there’s a need for our logistics and distribution capabilities to scale to match manufacturing growth,” says Mike Koralewski, chief supply chain officer of First Solar.

“We intend to use this facility to ensure the efficient and timely shipping of modules to our customers, repurposing it into a dedicated distribution hub for the largest solar manufacturing footprint in the Western Hemisphere. We expect that this approach will allow us to streamline logistics operations, while reducing operating costs and contributing to our cost reduction roadmap.”