Arevon Secures 2 GW of Thin-Film Solar Panels

Arevon Energy Inc. has secured a more than 2 GW DC supply of Series 7 thin-film photovoltaic solar modules from First Solar Inc. to support its growing renewable energy portfolio.

Approximately 700 MW DC of the total volume secured includes purchase orders issued prior to the release of First Solar’s Q2 2022 earnings in July this year. These orders will add to Arevon’s existing 2 GW portfolio of operating assets with First Solar modules and will support projects under development in the Midwest and Southwest regions.

“Arevon is at the forefront of powering the energy transition through the development of our nationwide solar pipeline,” says Justin Johnson, Arevon’s COO. “These orders solidify Arevon’s competitive advantage while ensuring we can deliver innovative solutions to our customers.”

“We are pleased to further expand our relationship with First Solar and contribute to the expansion of the US solar value chain,” states John Breckenridge, Arevon’s CEO. “Sourcing American solar technology from First Solar allows us certainty of supply and helps mitigate the risk of supply shortages and project delays. More broadly, it also allows us to support US innovation in photovoltaics, and the expansion of domestic solar manufacturing capacity through our procurement strategy.”

First Solar’s advanced thin film PV modules will support Arevon’s project pipeline through 2027.

“We’re pleased that Arevon has chosen to double down on its commitment to First Solar’s responsibly produced technology,” comments Georges Antoun, chief commercial officer at First Solar. “These multiyear orders reflect a broader trend in the industry where developers are de-risking their project portfolios with strategic, long-term procurement frameworks and sourcing American solar. We are proud to be in a position to enable the growth of leading American developers like Arevon, by providing them with the certainty and long-term visibility they need.”