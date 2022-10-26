First Solar Supplying Swift Current Energy with 2 GW of PV Modules

First Solar Inc. has entered into an agreement to supply Swift Current Energy with 2 GW DC of its thin-film solar modules in 2025 and 2026.

The deal represents Swift Current’s second gigawatt-plus order for First Solar modules. Earlier this year, the developer, owner and operator of utility-scale clean energy assets announced that it placed an order for 1.27 GW DC of panels.

“With the U.S. rapidly advancing its energy infrastructure, our project pipeline is growing and we’re focused on ensuring that our capacity comes online as planned,” says Eric Lammers, CEO of Swift Current Energy. “Against this backdrop, it’s crucial that we work with partners like First Solar that will deliver not only high quality, responsibly made products, but also certainty of supply. We are pleased to expand our partnership with First Solar and are proud to be supporting the growing clean energy manufacturing sector in the U.S.”

“As America’s energy transition gathers pace, it must be underpinned by supply chains that are reliable and robust, and our customers recognize that First Solar is well positioned to provide the long-term certainty they need,” states Georges Antoun, chief commercial officer at First Solar. “Swift Current’s latest order demonstrates that our commitment to Responsible Solar and enabling certainty for our customers are key drivers of demand. We thank them for their continued trust in First Solar and our technology.”