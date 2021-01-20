FirstEnergy Issues RFP for Solar Energy Credits

FirstEnergy Corp., an Ohio-based electric utility, says it is issuing a request for proposal (RFP) to purchase 137,000 solar photovoltaic (PV) alternative energy credits (SPAECs) annually over a two-year period on behalf of three FirstEnergy Pennsylvania utilities – Pennsylvania Power Co. (Penn Power), Pennsylvania Electric Co.(Penelec) and Metropolitan Edison Co. (Met-Ed).

The RFP process will be conducted by The Brattle Group and will take place in January and February, with qualifying applications due by Feb. 9, and bids due by March 3. Bidders in this RFP can offer to sell tranches of SPAECs, where each tranche represents a commitment to sell 500 SPAECs annually over a two-year period with deliveries beginning this year. Based on the RFP results, FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania utilities will enter into separate agreement(s) with winning suppliers to purchase the necessary quantities of SPAECs.

To access further information about FirstEnergy’s recently issued RFP, click here.

