Freedom Forever Integrates Aurora Real-time Solar Quoting into Sales Network

Freedom Forever says its sales network will begin using Aurora Solar‘s Sales Mode AI product to deliver accurate solar proposals to homeowners in real time.

Sales Mode AI uses proprietary, machine-learning algorithms, trained on millions of 3D roof models, as well as LIDAR and imagery data, to automatically create a 3D solar design in less than 30 seconds.

“We have become one of the fastest-growing residential solar providers because we are always looking for new ways to make our processes more efficient,” says Brett Bouchy, CEO of Freedom Forever. “What’s most exciting about this relationship with Aurora is the impact we can create with this innovative technology – we can deliver an even better customer experience and lower installation costs. Together, we will be able to make solar more accessible and move one step closer to a greener future.”

“We are delighted to team up with Freedom Forever and look forward to seeing hundreds of thousands of homes adopt solar that much faster,” states Samuel Adeyemo, co-founder of Aurora Solar. “Freedom is committed to maintaining the highest standards in solar installation, and with technology like Sales Mode AI they can do that at scale.”