Future Grid Challenge Has $11 Million for N.Y. Energy Projects

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has stated that the fourth round of the Future Grid Challenge will make $11 million in funding available for projects that identify solutions to the technical challenges of integrating a changing energy resource mix into the electric grid.

“With the increasing number of extreme weather events in New York and across the country, we are working hard to modernize our electric grid and support the development of technologies that will improve reliability,” says Gov. Hochul.

Administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), the fourth round of the challenge is seeking proposals from single or team providers, including researchers, product vendors, asset managers and consultants, to develop or demonstrate advanced technologies that will support a reliable modern energy transmission and distribution system. Projects must also advance reduced energy costs and greater quantities of renewables integration, while helping New York meet its climate goals.

Up to $3 million per project is available to address high-priority grid technologies including:

Improved transmission utilization

Operational situational awareness

Distribution Energy Management Systems

Inverter based resource integration

Power electronics

Grid modeling

Data analytics

Artificial intelligence/machine learning

Protection systems

The deadline for proposal submissions is 3 p.m. on October 26, 2023. For additional details and associated documents, visit NYSERDA’s website.

Funding for this initiative is through the State’s 10-year, $6 billion Clean Energy Fund.

Photo by Tom Fisk on Pexels.