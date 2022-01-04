GAF Energy Debuts Nailable Solar Shingle for Solar Roofs

GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company and provider of solar roofing products in North America, has launched Timberline Solar, a roof system designed to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials.

This new system incorporates a nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle (ES), which will be assembled domestically at GAF Energy’s manufacturing and R&D facility in San Jose, Calif. The ES has a depth of less than a quarter inch and integrates with traditional shingles.

“Solar roofs are the future of clean energy, and Timberline Solar is the game-changing innovation that will get us there,” says Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy. “At GAF Energy, we have the capacity to scale this technology like no one else through GAF, bringing an integrated solar product that is weatherproof, affordable and design-minded to homeowners across the country. We’re excited to lead the next generation of clean energy adoption.”

“Realizing our vision of a breakthrough mass-market solar roof has been our mission since we launched GAF Energy in 2019. What the team has accomplished is nothing short of extraordinary,” mentions David Winter and David Millstone, co-CEOs of Standard Industries. “Through our national roofing network, world-class talent, and aggressive investment in research and development, the Standard family of companies will transform the solar industry.”

In September 2021, Timberline Solar achieved UL’s 7103 certification, which authorizes GAF Energy to install the system on residential roofs as a roofing product and a solar energy product. In addition, GAF Energy worked with Sandia National Laboratories, a U.S. Department of Energy research and development lab, to verify the product’s strength, durability and overall market-readiness.