GAF Energy Expands Timberline Solar Roof to Florida Market

GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company and a solar roofing provider in North America, has launched the sales of its Timberline Solar roof to Florida residents. Timberline Solar is a system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials.

This new system incorporates a nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle (ES), which is assembled at GAF Energy’s U.S. manufacturing and R&D facility.

“We’re thrilled to launch our Timberline Solar roof in Florida through our roofing partners in the state. Florida residents now have access to our award-winning solar roof,” says Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy. “Solar roofs are the future of clean energy, and Timberline Solar is in a class of its own: reliable, durable, cost-effective, easy to install, and aesthetically superior. We’re excited to bring the next generation of solar to Florida.”